Alaska redistricting board adopts draft maps for comment

Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board tasked with rewriting Alaska's legislative boundaries based on the latest census have adopted two draft maps for comment. During a meeting Thursday, members of the five-person redistricting board agreed on most boundaries across Alaska but couldn’t agree on the boundary between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Municipality of Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Rather than trying to decide the issue immediately, members advanced two different approaches to get comment on.

#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Alaska Native#Labor Unions#Ap#The Anchorage Daily News#House#Alaskans#Republican
