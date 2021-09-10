CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overview Trailer Launched For Metroid Dread

By Chris Shive on September 10, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the release of Metroid Dread draws closer a new trailer has launched to show off some of Samus’s abilities. Longtime fans of Metroid can see Samus return to the glory days of 2D exploration with her signature Morph Ball and the new Spider Magnet ability while those who haven’t played a Metroid game can get a taste of what series is like. Set on the dreadful of ZDR, countless alien horrors await Samus, but as we can see in the trailer she has ample means of defending herself. Metroid Dread is scheduled for an October 8 release exclusive to Switch.

