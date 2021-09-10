Boots, pants, cups and Stackenblochen
Hiking Boots, a blonde ale from Alt Brew, was among my favorites from this year’s 2021 Great Taste of the Midwest. It’s a showcase for a blend of Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops that lend tropical citrus flavor upfront followed by herbal notes in the finish. There’s soft, light breadiness from millet and rice used instead of malt in this gluten-free beer. It’s incredibly easy drinking and ideal for fall patio enjoyment at 4.7 percent ABV. Available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles from the Alt Brew taproom ($13). Part of the proceeds go to the Wisconsin chapter of the Pink Boots Society to support women in the brewing industry with educational scholarships and training.isthmus.com
