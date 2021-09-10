What can CB Jaylon Johnson accomplish against the Rams offense?
LAKE FOREST, Ill.—Heading into 2021, when speaking to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, confidence, leadership, and instincts are apparent whenever the second-year CB speaks. A year after 15 pass breakups and showing flashes of being a true number one CB, Johnson's voice has gotten louder and as the Bears prepare for week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago's revamped secondary has a major challenge that includes slowing down a trio of wide receivers featuring Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson.247sports.com
