The Braves have a battle for the final spot in the rotation. They gave the first opportunity to the more consistent Drew Smyly. He’s been nothing special in his first season with the Braves, but you usually know what you’re going to get when he’s on the bump. Plus, Alex Anthopoulos also handed him $11 million this past offseason for just this year, which shouldn’t play a factor, but it usually does. However, after an abysmal outing against the Dodgers — one that featured four home runs in the first three innings — Smyly was relegated to the bullpen in favor of Touki Toussaint.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO