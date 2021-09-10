MTA Launches Welcome Back Campaign At The Opening Of Brand New 42 Street Shuttle

The corridor below 42nd Street — which connects the major hubs of Grand Central, Bryant Park, and Times Square to each other — has long been an under-appreciated workhorse for the MTA system. During pre-pandemic times, it is estimated that more people passed through the corridor in a single day than the entire daily ridership of the Boston subway and bus system. But while extremely convenient and vital for scores of riders the free transfers were, admittedly, never really that pleasant to perform. On Friday, however, expansive renovations and improvements will officially come to the section connecting Bryant Park and Times Square. One of the most noticeable changes will be aimed at beautification: A set of surrealist, colorfully-hued mosaics conjured up by the artist Nick Cave will be unveiled.

