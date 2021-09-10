CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA Launches Welcome Back Campaign At The Opening Of Brand New 42 Street Shuttle

By Jonas Bronck
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today celebrated the completion of the new 42nd Street Shuttle that connects Times Square and Grant Central Terminal. The work is the centerpiece of the broader 42nd Street Connection Project, a series of major improvements to the highly-trafficked corridor. Despite the pandemic, the work was completed on time and on budget. It also includes a striking mosaic installation from world renowned artist Nick Cave.

OnYourHand

6 things to avoid when you are in New York City

Sure, we've got plenty of suggestions for things to do in New York City — whether you're looking for locals' favorite attractions, some of the most popular attractions in the city, or even some fantastic family-friendly options. Just ask us! But today, we're going to talk about things you should avoid doing in New York City. To ensure that you have the greatest vacation possible, we recommend that you learn from our errors and understand how to avoid some of New York City's most frequent tourist traps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

New York has been voted the most exciting city in the world

It’s been a difficult year around the world for cities and the people that live in them. From implementing shifting health precautions during the pandemic to dealing with hollowed-out business districts with the rise of remote work, urban centers have been faced with a number of challenges. To get a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Full 79th Floor of New York’s 432 Park Avenue Lists for $135 Million

The entire 79th floor of the supertall, Rafael Viñoly-designed Manhattan tower 432 Park Avenue officially hit the market Monday for $135 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 8,000-square-foot residence, designed by Japanese artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto, was marketed at the beginning of the year as a “whisper listing,” but no price was made public at that time. It’s the first time the home has been on the market since it was purchased from the developer in 2016 for just over $59 million.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

This new skyscraper’s observation deck takes the crown for best view of NYC

Coming soon to a skyscraper near you — a brand-new observation deck with maybe the best height-and-location combination in town. Summit One Vanderbilt, which calls itself “the most immersive observatory” experience,” will open its doors on Oct. 21 atop One Vanderbilt, the 1,401-foot tall tower at Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street next to Grand Central Terminal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
