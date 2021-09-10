MTA Launches Welcome Back Campaign At The Opening Of Brand New 42 Street Shuttle
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today celebrated the completion of the new 42nd Street Shuttle that connects Times Square and Grant Central Terminal. The work is the centerpiece of the broader 42nd Street Connection Project, a series of major improvements to the highly-trafficked corridor. Despite the pandemic, the work was completed on time and on budget. It also includes a striking mosaic installation from world renowned artist Nick Cave.bronx.com
