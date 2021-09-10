Jearlean Taylor: Redefining Beauty!
Today on Afternoon Live, Kara spoke with fashion model Jearlean Taylor who is redefining fashion and beauty! Taylor was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma at age three. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of sarcoma. Sarcoma is cancer of soft tissue (such as muscle), connective tissue (such as tendon or cartilage), or bone. Because of this, Taylor had to have ostomy surgery, which caused her to wear ostomy bags. Rather than letting that hold her back, Jearlean celebrated her ostomy bags by making them a part of her fashion shoots. For more on Jearlean, you can go to her website by clicking here!katu.com
Comments / 0