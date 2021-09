The price of bitcoin over its 12-year lifespan has been extraordinarily volatile. There have been five discernible price spikes followed by significant drawdowns in the price action. That many price spikes over such a short time frame is highly unusual in financial markets. However, given that bitcoin is traded 24/7, in any given week it trades for five times the number of hours that traditional markets are open. With five times more trading hours per week, bitcoin has effectively experienced 60 years’ worth of trading when measured in traditional market time. Bitcoin has already traded for more hours than the S&P 500 index, which launched in 1957.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO