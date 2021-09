FAYETTEVILLE — The issues for the University of Arkansas football program this week have to do with hype, expectations and staying on task. After snaring a signature victory in their 12th game under Coach Sam Pittman with Saturday’s 40-21 rout of No. 15 Texas, the Razorbacks are 2-0 and dealing with adulation from all quarters heading into this week’s game against unheralded Georgia Southern (1-1).

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO