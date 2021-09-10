CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

9 Celebrities With Unbelievable September 11 Stories

By Jacklyn Krol
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the events of September 11, 2001, a day which has been forever seared into the collective memory of Americans and the world over — a day of tragedy, of resilience, of remembrance. Two decades on and the stories from 9/11...

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Steve Harvey Just Dropped a Major Career Announcement on Instagram and Fans Are Stunned

Steve Harvey fans, you’re about to see even more of your favorite person on TV. On Thursday, the 64-year-old TV personality announced on Instagram his new unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey. Set to premiere on ABC sometime in 2022, Deadline reports that the 10-episode show will feature Steve as a “judge, jury and star” in which he will “[play] by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
SPORTbible

Hulk Announces His 'Niece' Wife is Pregnant On Social Media

Brazilian footballer Hulk and his wife, who happens to be the niece of his ex wife, have revealed that she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. Hulk left his wife of 12 years back in July 2019 but just a few months later the former Porto player was back in a relationship, with his exes niece.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Patti Austin
Person
Zacarias Moussaoui
Person
Jermaine Jackson
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in a stunning summer dress you need to see

Before Christie Brinkley braved the elements in the Hamptons to give a quirky weather report, the supermodel stunned at an event in The Hamptons in New York wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder dress that we swooned over. In a photo, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir’s partner Daniel Benedict shared on Instagram,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pentagon#Abc#The World Trade Center#The New York Daily News#United Airlines#D C Passengers#Nbc Studios
NME

‘I Was Born This Way’ singer Carl Bean has died at 77

Carl Bean, the US gospel artist and minister best known for singing a rendition of gay pride anthem ‘I Was Born This Way’, has died at the age of 77. The news was confirmed by representatives from Unity Fellowship Church Movement, a denomination founded by Bean that primarily welcomed Black LGBTQ+ worshippers.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

ABC’s “Shark Tank” Unveils Season 13’s Guest Sharks

For every entrepreneur in the making, ABC’s Shark Tank is the holy grail; that magical place where some of the world’s greatest ideas come together. It’s a place to learn how to sum up an idea in record time, and, if lucky, negotiate the best possible deal one can get. The Sharks have their stories of how they landed the show. Barbara Corcoran’s, however, is perhaps the most outstanding, and a powerful lesson on how not to take ‘No’ for an answer. At a TEDx event, Corcoran, who made her money by conquering New York real estate, said: “ I remember I got a call from Mark Burnett Productions. It even felt familiar to me and I don’t watch TV. Looked him up and I realized he’s the biggest Hollywood producer. His office was asking me if I would consider being on this New TV show called Shark Tank. I heard what the show was about, I said, ‘Perfect for me! Send me the contract’…I never read the contract, didn’t know what I was getting paid. I signed the contract, expressed it right back. I didn’t want to lose that spot.” Corcoran was so excited, she went and bought three autograph-signing outfits. “ I was going to Hollywood. I was cool!” she said.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy