KC's SafetyCulture leads $8M Series A round for video analytics platform

Former Wall Street Executives are Disrupting Traditional Infrastructure Approach to Securing Vital Applications and Data. TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, announced it has closed a $30 million Series B round of financing led by Shasta Ventures with the participation of Canaan and existing investors Evolution Equity Partners, Lytical Ventures and Emerald Development Managers. As part of the financing round, Nitin Chopra, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures, is joining the company’s board of directors. The financing will support hiring across the company, expanded go-to-market activities and multiple R&D initiatives, including offerings that help enterprises better manage their application risk posture.
