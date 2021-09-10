CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, VA

Hampton Roads businesses react to president's vaccine mandate

By Chelsea Donovan
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1ARy_0bsR9tGy00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us. So, please - do the right thing," said President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Yesterday came a sweeping new vaccine mandate from the president requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or test them weekly.

"This notion of freedom that we should be free to make a dumb decision now that all data is in or a decision that harms others, I don't get," said Ben Unkle, CEO of Westminster Canterbury in Virginia Beach.

Unkle, who is in charge of the large senior living community on Shore Drive with 615 employees, says he is in full agreement with the president's decision. Unkle actually intuited mandatory vaccines last month for all employees ahead of the mandate.

"We had 85% of staff that did the right thing and got voluntarily vaccinated, and it was time for other 15% to join in," he said.

Hampton Roads Transit, a company with nearly 1,000 employees, also spoke to News 3 about the mandate.

"We will do everything we can to comply with the president's mandate, and we are waiting further direction on how to do that," said Tom Holden with HRT media relations.

Holden says only 52% of HRT employees are vaccinated, and they are now giving $500 bonuses for those who get the shot.

"We currently have incentives for employees to get vaccinated with giveaways and gift cards," said Holden.

Portsmouth resident Tyran Green drives for Amazon, one of the largest employers in the nation. She just recovered from COVID-19 and chose not to get vaccinated. Now, she's got to make a tough choice.

Related: Hampton Roads workers weigh in on Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

"To be honest, at this point if they were going to release me because of it, I would go ahead and get vaccinated because I need the job," said Green.

The White House did not say when the mandate would take place. The forthcoming rule will come from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and it carries a $14,000 penalty per violation.

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.

Comments / 19

Gwen Sinclair
8d ago

It's sad that it's come to this my body my choice should be the answer what if I have underlying health issues and then what happens to me if I can't take care of my children he's not thinking about that where is our security they say get vaccine it'll save your life trust in science but the GOD I serve says put not your trust in man trust in man is worthless we can't save our lives only GOD saves lives so I'm trying to understand why man wants to keep tempting THE TRUE LIVING GOD and playing roulette with our lives where's the compassion because I'm not seeing any of it but I am see dictatorship where the government wants to control us

Reply(7)
9
Pee Cee
8d ago

When Biden read off the teleprompter and said,  "We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin" had me thinking he was talking to the Taliban and not American citizens.

Reply
4
Guest
7d ago

Bribes called incentives to give people for taking the shot you are all Guinea pigs for a experiment , well reading the comments we know who would’ve complied in Nazi Germany , good luck

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Portsmouth, VA
Business
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads Transit#Covid 19 Vaccine#Westminster Canterbury#News 3#Hrt#The White House#Osha#Covid
WTKR News 3

City of Norfolk moving temporary homeless shelter at old Greyhound station to nearby motel

NORFOLK, Va. - The COVID-19 pandemic escalated the homelessness problem in Hampton Roads. The number of people without shelter surged, especially in Norfolk. The City of Norfolk is working to combat the issue, beginning by transforming the old Greyhound bus station into a shelter. For the past five months, "The Center," as it's called, has been the much-needed stopgap for the record number of homeless people in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy