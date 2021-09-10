Frank Ocean’s Homer Brand Teams With Prada

Click here to read the full article.

Frank Ocean is embarking on his first partnership with his Homer brand.

The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with Prada on a fashion collection comprised of three products: Prada ’s Anorak, Backpack and Belt Bag, which each come in four colors. The products are made in Italy and feature co-branded tags.

The limited-edition collection is the first in an ongoing collaboration between Prada and Ocean’s Homer. Campaign imagery for the collaboration was photographed by Ocean’s frequent collaborator, Tyrone Lebon.

While this is Homer’s first collaboration with Prada, Ocean has already teamed with the design house on other initiatives. The musician was tapped by the design house for its spring 2020 men’s campaign , which he appeared in alongside actor Austin Butler and Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn.

Ocean debuted Homer in early August , describing it as an “independent American luxury brand.” Homer first launched with a collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves. The collection was made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds, and offered silk scarves designed in bright colorways featuring an “X” motif. Ocean was inspired to create the brand by his “childhood obsessions” and by “heritage as fantasy.”

The Prada for Homer collection is available only at the Homer store in New York City, which is located at 70-74 Bowery. Customers can make an appointment to visit the store through the Homer website.

READ MORE HERE:

Ariana Grande Reveals R.E.M. Beauty Brand

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

Snoop Dogg Tapped as New Face of G-Star Raw