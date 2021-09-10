Cowboys’ Michael Gallup reportedly out 3-5 weeks with strained calf

From the moment that it was reported that All-Pro guard Zack Martin had tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend, it seemed inevitable that he would miss the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys were reluctant to rule him out, with both Stephen and Jerry Jones holding out hope that he could test negative twice in a 24-hour period and then play in the game. Admittedly, that was a very slim hope. It looks like now all that hope is gone.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO