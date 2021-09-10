CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ Michael Gallup reportedly out 3-5 weeks with strained calf

By Jesse Pantuosco
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is facing a 3-5-week absence after suffering a strained calf in Thursday night’s season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

