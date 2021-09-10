CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota roads were the deadliest this summer than they've been in a decade

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kx2LQ_0bsR9NT400
Sep 10, 2021

The 100 most-traveled days of the year on Minnesota roads were the deadliest they've been in years.

The stretch from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the busiest time of the year on roads in Minnesota, and this year the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 167 people died in traffic-related incidents.

The 167 people who died from June-August is the deadliest three-month stretch in a decade and the deadliest summer since at least 2010, DPS notes.

DPS says this highlights an ongoing traffic safety crisis that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful most Minnesotans understand that driving is a serious activity and requires their commitment to safety every single time they’re on the road,” Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said in a statement. “What’s so disheartening is when the pandemic hit, an increase in dangerous driving choices by other Minnesotans soon followed.

"Those choices are continuing to plague our roads a year and a half later. Speeding is contributing to so much tragedy, and the summer was no exception. Talk to your family and friends about safe driving choices. Model that behavior," Hanson added. "We all can make those simple decisions to drive smart and live.”

Of the 167 fatalities on Minnesota roads this summer, 35 were alcohol-related, 47 were speed-related, seven involved distracted driving, and 29 deaths were people who weren't wearing their seatbelts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVF8S_0bsR9NT400
Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Last summer (June-August), 158 people died on Minnesota roads, which equates to 40% of the 394 traffic deaths in all of 2020, DPS says.

So far this year, 321 people have died on Minnesota roads. Last year at this time, 256 people had died in traffic-related incidents in Minnesota. That's a 25% increase compared to last year and a 30% increase over 2019.

There will be extra seat belt patrols on Minnesota roads from Sept. 19-30.

Comments / 0

Related
kxlp941.com

More than 160 deaths on Minnesota roads since Memorial Day

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Reports 167 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day and Labor day. Preliminary reports show the highest number of fatalities, 47, were related to speed. Another 35 deaths were alcohol related and D-P-S says unbelted motorists accounted for 29 more deaths. The total deaths on Minnesota roads in all of 20-21 is now 321…That is a 25 percent increase over last year at this same time and a 30 percent jump from 2019.
MINNESOTA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

100 Deadliest Days ends as six more die on Utah roads

The 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads came to a finish, claiming the lives of six motorists. Utah Highway Patrol reported four people died this Labor Day weekend on Utah’s highways. Two others died on city streets. It started Friday evening when a 40-year-old man died in Ogden. Police said...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KHQ Right Now

92 people die on Idaho roads during '100 Deadliest Days'

IDAHO - During the 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department's Office says 92 people died in traffic crashed on Idaho roads. Of the total 92 deaths, 72 were automobiles. Of the 72 automobile deaths, 31 people were not...
IDAHO STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

A License to Fail? 1 in 10 Maryland drivers admit they’d fail their road test if they had to take it now, reveals survey

1 in 3 think it should be mandatory for all motorists to have a dashcam. 71% of respondents believe that after a certain age, drivers should need to take their driving test again. Infographic included. Prior to working from home over the last year, most of us used our cars on an almost daily basis, practicing […] The post A License to Fail? 1 in 10 Maryland drivers admit they’d fail their road test if they had to take it now, reveals survey appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
MIX 94.9

See Where in Minnesota These Famous Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
MINNESOTA STATE
Z-Rock 107.7

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Seatbelts#Dps#Minnesotans#Office Of Traffic Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Fishermen set, tie records this summer on Minnesota lakes

MINNESOTA– Fishermen set two records this summer for largest fish caught in the state. The DNR certified the two new catch-and-release records. Todd Kirby from Wisconsin caught a 57 1/4 inch muskie on July 23rd. It tied the 2019 muskie record. Both record-size muskie were caught on Lake Vermilion. 15-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
Republic

Local man drowns near Destin, Florida

DESTIN, Florida — A 46-year-old Bartholomew County man drowned while vacationing in Destin, Florida. The victim was identified as Robbie McKee, who has a Columbus address but actually lives closer to Taylorsville, according to family members, who identified him to the media on Thursday. The drowning occurred Tuesday morning near...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
93.1 WZAK

Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy