CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts looking to end opening-game woes against Seahawks

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Irsay delivered a succinct message when the Indianapolis Colts reported to training camp. Six weeks later, Irsay's goal still resonates with the players and coaches preparing for Sunday's season opener against Seattle. “We all know the opener is a big deal, especially when it’s a home...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Looking to Avoid Past Week 1 Road Woes

Pete Carroll is the greatest head coach in Seahawks history. Be that as it may, there are a few things the soon-to-be 70-year old needs to improve upon. Playing on the road is never easy in the NFL. Playing on the road in Week 1 is even harder, given the turnover and unknowns each team faces when preparing for that initial game.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks tight ends Will Dissly, Gerald Everett feature in new-look offense

INDIANAPOLIS — Most meaningful in what Will Dissly did in the 28-16 victory Sunday over the Colts was catch three passes for 37 yards. It was more passes than Dissly caught in all but one game last season, and more yards receiving than he had in all but one game last season.
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Efficient Wilson leads Seahawks past Colts 28-16 in opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The essence of the Seahawks’ new offense, which Seattle finally unveiled in spectacular fashion in a 28-16 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 12, is deception. “We want to keep the defense guessing,” said quarterback Russell Wilson. “We want to constantly have them question who’s getting the ball,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Andrew Luck
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Ap#The Indianapolis Colts#Chargers#Nfc West#Super Bowl#Pro Bowl#Indy
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns’ Tretter calls for discipline against KC assistant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday. Harrison was ejected from Cleveland’s 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed...
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy