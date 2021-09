Cowboys WR Amari Cooper feels he’s the best wide receiver in the league, though he admits he hasn’t done enough to prove it. “I think I’m the best receiver in the league,” Cooper said, via DallasNews.com. “But there’s a difference between thinking you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it. Do I think I’m the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO