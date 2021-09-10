CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan flights into U.S. suspended because of measles cases -White House

 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Flights of Afghanistan refugees into the U.S. have been temporarily paused because of four cases of measles, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

wfxb.com

White House Approves Plan as Evacuations in Afghanistan Continue

It was announced yesterday that the White House has approved a plan for the State Department to coordinate with outside groups that are working to evacuate at-risk U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan. On Tuesday afternoon, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with representatives from outside groups involved in the efforts. According to an official, the groups each brought lists of different criteria for evacuations to the meeting and Milley suggested creating a single unified list with better defined requirements and criteria so everyone would be on the same page. Since the remaining U.S. troops left the country last month, the White House said the Taliban has been ‘cooperative’ and have ‘shown flexibility’ in getting Americans out of the country which included a flight that left the airport yesterday with more than 100 foreign nationals aboard including Americans. A statement from the National Security Council says the organization will “continue these efforts to facilitate the safe and orderly travel of American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans who worked for us and wish to leave Afghanistan.”
The Independent

US halts flights of Afghan evacuees after four cases of measles found

All US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees have been halted after four refugees arriving in the United States were diagnosed with measles.US Customs and Border Protection decided to pause flights from US bases in Germany and Qatar after receiving advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.White House press Secretary Jen Psaki said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution”.According to the Associated Press, a US government document said the halt would “severely impact” operations at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and have an "adverse effect" on the nearly 10,000 evacuees, many of whom are severely...
Gazette

White House hails 'businesslike' and 'professional' Taliban for aid in flight out of Afghanistan

The White House released a statement Thursday praising the "businesslike" and "professional" Taliban for its cooperation with the departure of U.S. citizens and lawful residents via a charter flight. President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly assured the public that evacuations from Afghanistan would continue after last month's withdrawal and that...
New York Post

White House blames paperwork for delay in flights leaving Afghanistan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that about 100 American citizens are still in Afghanistan but wouldn’t say whether the State Department or the Taliban were responsible for holding up flights at Mazar-i-Sharif airport — blaming incorrect paperwork instead. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as President Biden...
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Jen Psaki
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Axios

White House: About 100 Americans still in Afghanistan

About 100 Americans are still in Afghanistan following the Aug. 31 full U.S. troop withdrawal from the country, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday. State of play: Klain said U.S. officials had been in regular contact with all of those...
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD

