Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share kiss, go red carpet official at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have made their relationship Instagram official in July, but they’re now red carpet official too.

The new couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, made their red carpet debut like it was the early aughts at the Venice Film Festival Friday. They sealed their newly-minted reconciliation with a kiss.

The couple, known to fans as "Bennifer," walked hand-in-hand ahead of the premiere of Affleck's new film "The Last Duel." Lopez wore a daring Georges Hobeika white couture gown with a cascading slit, while Affleck opted for a classic black and white tuxedo with a bow tie.

"Long Live Bennifer," Kim Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram Story over a picture of Lopez and Affleck at the festival.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, shared a sweet kiss on the carpet.

Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were pictured snuggled up on a water taxi traveling across the Venice basin toward the Cipriani Hotel.

After rumors milled and paparazzi photos surfaced for months of the two reuniting after her breakup with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez finally confirmed their relationship status on her 52nd birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Affleck lip-locked.

If you are wondering if the couple had fun, this picture says it all. Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images for Lexus

Rodriguez and Lopez ended their relationship and ultimately their engagement in April after a public flip-flop the month prior on whether they had broken up or not. Lopez and the former MLB star announced they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," according to a statement shared exclusively with the "Today" show and confirmed to USA TODAY by a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Lopez and Affleck first took pop culture by storm after they started dating in the early 2000s. The Hollywood power couple – who starred together in 2003's "Gigli" and 2004's "Jersey Girl" – got engaged in November 2002 (remember her pink engagement ring?). But at the time there wasn't a happily ever after – Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez travel across the Venice basin towards the Cipriani Hotel aboard a vaporetto taxi boat on Sept. 9, 2021 after they arrived to attend the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

More: Jennifer Lopez says she's 'never been better' amid Ben Affleck romance rumors

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share kiss, go red carpet official at Venice Film Festival