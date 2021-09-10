CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

 8 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment.

Skyhorse Publishing announced Friday that Bailey's “The Splendid Things We Planned,” first published in 2014, will come out as an e-book next week. Skyhorse already is the publisher of Bailey's “Philip Roth,” which Norton also pulled earlier this year, soon after its highly anticipated release.

Bailey, a former college and middle school teacher whose other works include acclaimed biographies of John Cheever and Richard Yates, has been accused by three women of sexual assault and by numerous former students of inappropriate behavior. He has denied the assault allegations while saying he had consensual sexual relations with some former students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

