Circuit Judge Who Was on Trump’s SCOTUS Shortlist Reluctantly Blocks Tennessee Abortion Law, But Urges High Court to Overturn ‘Wrong’ Roe v. Wade Precedent

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
Acknowledging that “access to pre-viability abortion is a constitutionally protected right,” a federal appellate court blocked a restrictive Tennessee abortion law Friday, but a conservative member of the three-judge panel urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Despite the court’s unanimous agreement that Tennessee’s law was unconstitutional, a...

Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
staradvertiser.com

Supreme Court urged to reject Mississippi’s attack on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON >> Abortion providers in Mississippi urged the Supreme Court today to reaffirm Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The filing came in the most important abortion case in decades, in which officials in Mississippi have asked the court’s newly expanded conservative majority to overrule Roe and to sustain a state law that largely bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theedgemarkets.com

Abortion providers warn of ‘chaos’ if Supreme Court rejects Roe versus Wade

(Sept 14): Abortion-rights advocates told the U.S. Supreme Court that “chaos” will reign if the justices overturn constitutional protections, arguing that women will be left without a way to legally end pregnancies in much of the country. In a court filing Monday, reproductive-rights groups said a decision upholding Mississippi’s ban...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalk987.com

Panel of Federal Judges Blocks Tennessee Abortion Laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A panel of federal judges has reversed course and block a Tennessee restriction that outlaws abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, or because of the race or gender of the fetus. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruling Friday also kept...
NASHVILLE, TN
southernillinoisnow.com

Where Roe v. Wade stands after Texas abortion ban allowed to go into effect

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court allowing an unprecedented pre-viability abortion ban to go into effect in Texas has prompted questions on the status of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that’s supposed to protect the right to abortion nationally. To some experts, this marks the end of the line...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Supreme Court to decide fate of Roe v. Wade in upcoming term

The Supreme Court could overrule its nearly 50-year precedent on abortion during the upcoming term in a case out of Mississippi where the state has asked the justices to uphold its ban on abortions after 15 weeks. It’s potentially the year’s most highly watched case — especially after the justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wenatchee World

Appeals court blocks strict Tennessee abortion law

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked Tennessee’s strict abortion law, more than a year after a district court first issued a preliminary injunction that prevented it from taking effect. In July last year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country, including banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
Harvard Health

Does Texas’ abortion law presage the end of Roe v. Wade?

Last week, after a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States declined an emergency request to block a new law in Texas that effectively bans abortion after six weeks – earlier than many women know they are pregnant. Unusually, the law is not enforced by criminal prosecutions, but rather by empowering members of the public to sue abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” a person seeking one.
TEXAS STATE
Law.com

SCOTUS Response to Texas Abortion Law Seen By Democrats as Justification to Stack Court

The U.S. Supreme Court’s handling of Texas’ six-week abortion ban is fueling a resurgence of calls to reform the court. The justices are already under scrutiny, as President Joe Biden’s commission is due to submit a report in mid-November about potential changes to the court. And this week’s ruling, in both its substance and how it was issued through the court’s “shadow docket,” has liberals calling for change.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Trump takes credit for Supreme Court not blocking Texas abortion law

Former President Donald Trump dodged a question on whether he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to not block Texas’s restrictive abortion law — calling the move “complex” but “probably temporary.”. In a new TV interview, Trump was asked if his three nominees to the court made a difference when...
TEXAS STATE
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

