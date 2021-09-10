Circuit Judge Who Was on Trump’s SCOTUS Shortlist Reluctantly Blocks Tennessee Abortion Law, But Urges High Court to Overturn ‘Wrong’ Roe v. Wade Precedent

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.

