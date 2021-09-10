USC Aiken celebrates start of 60th anniversary celebration with cake

USC Aiken kicked off its 60th anniversary celebration Friday afternoon.

“In university terms that is still very young, a lot of universities are 150, 200 years old, so we’re very proud of the fact of what we’ve become in the past 60 years,” said Mary Driscoll, the vice chancellor of advancement and external affairs.

“This is a great event for our university, really our entire community. This university like this event testifies to the handwork and commitment of the faculty, staff, students, big community itself and, of course, our great state,” said USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, whose tenure began in July.

USCA’s 60 Years of Excellence will be celebrated through the year with different events. The Pacers celebrated Friday with cotton candy, snow cones, a 60th anniversary cake and lemonade.

There’s a 60th anniversary committee, made up of 25 staff and faculty members on campus. Driscoll said the school is going to be celebrating all year.

USCA’s upcoming events can be found on its website, along with the university’s history throughout the last 60 years.

The next event continuing the celebration will be in December with a performance by the Swinging Medallions.

This holiday event will be presented at the USCA Convocation Center and will include a catered meal and cash bar.