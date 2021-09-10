CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Column: The last wild place in Pinellas

By J. Scott Angle
Beach Beacon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s known as the wildest place in Pinellas County. It might also be the quietest. It’s one of the few places out of earshot of traffic. The Brooker Creek Preserve can change your relationship to the natural world — or create one if your life is all cars, buildings, parking lots and industry. Its lone public university scientist uses the 8,700 acres and teaching programs throughout the community to inspire people to create a bit of Brooker in their backyards.

www.tbnweekly.com

