Savannah, MO

Ravenwood woman injured in collision near Savannah

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Mo. — A Ravenwood woman was injured in a collision with a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Leslie D. Wilmes, 36, of Ravenwood, was driving a 2018 Ford SUV north on U.S. Highway 71. Around 3:15 p.m., Wilmes reportedly attempted to avoid a semitrailer that was stopped in traffic while waiting for a school bus about six miles north of Savannah, but collided with the trailer. The tractor-trailer was driven by Triston M. McKay, 22, of New Market, Iowa.

