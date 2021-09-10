Kalamazoo man sentenced to 30 years for child porn

One man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet crimes Against Children Task Force announced the sentencing of Ryan Joseph Ahern, 30 of Schoolcraft for the production of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and computer crimes.

An investigation was conducted by the Fifth District Computer Crimes Unit in Coldwater when Ahern was found uploading CSAM.

After a search was conducted of Ahern’s residence, evidence was seized and an interview was conducted on the scene.

Ahern was arrested and plead guilty in federal court. On Sept. 7 the man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the charge of the production of CSAM.

Those interested in obtaining more information on keeping their children safe online can visit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website or the MSP ICAC Task Force . Those with tips regarding possible child sexual exploitation can report it to the CyberTipLine .

