CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli police catch two of six Palestinian jail escapees, police say

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAZARETH, Israel (Reuters) – Israeli police have caught two of six Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security Israeli prison earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said on Friday. The two escapees were captured on Mount Precipice, a Christian holy site near the Arab city of Nazareth, in northern...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
KEYT

Shootout in northwest Pakistan kills 7 soldiers, 5 militants

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its security forces have raided a militant hideout in a former northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed seven soldiers and five militants. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility for the incident and saying they ambushed the soldiers. Wednesday’s military statement said the overnight raid took place in the district of South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It provided no further details and only said a search operation was still in progress. The region served as a headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017 when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents following several operations.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Israeli Police#Prison#Reuters#Christian#Arab
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy