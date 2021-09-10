CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their romance red-carpet official at Venice Film Festival

By Lizzy Buczak
 8 days ago
Bennifer is back and looking better than ever. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their rekindled romance red-carpet official at the Venice International Film Festival.

