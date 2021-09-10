CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

After layoffs and pivot, Austin health care startup reemerges as CareHive

By Mike Cronin
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Venture-backed health care startup Remedy cut more than 80 jobs in 2020 as it dealt with staffing fluctuations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it has a new business model, a new name and a new face atop the C-suite.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area life science companies

The 2021 list of Austin-area life science companies is a broad list of forward-thinking businesses that contribute to advancing health care science, products and services. The list highlights a local, diverse group across the spectrum of improving health and diagnostics. Listmakers includes pharmaceuticals, cell therapies, implants, medical devices, biological diagnostics and patient care software.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

The 25 hottest housing markets: How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped where people buy homes

The housing market has been on absolute fire, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first hit home in the United States in March 2020, there was an immediate slump in homebuying activity as shelter-in-place orders and other government mandates were issued. Schools, offices and other public spaces closed, and everyone hunkered down for a wildly uncertain future.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austin Business Journal

Austin metro's August unemployment rate falls to lowest level since pandemic began

The Austin metro continues to lead the nation in quick economic recovery, and the latest unemployment number is evidence of that. Employers are flooding the market with jobs, which has translated into more opportunities for active job seekers. Check out the area's new unemployment rate and what it means to businesses and job seekers. Also included in this story is our list of local recruiting firms.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Layoffs#Health Care#Carehive
Austin Business Journal

Nearly $60M secured for more Mueller housing

Knighthead Funding LLC, a New York-based investment management company, has provided $59.5 million in financing for a mixed-use condominium development in Austin’s Mueller community. Get the details on that project, plus other housing developments in the works in the area. This article also contains our latest list of local multifamily developers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Analysis: Vaccine mandates picked up in August among local employers

As Covid-19 surges on — and with little direction from local and state government — more employers in Central Texas were starting to require vaccine mandates last month, according to a report by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. Also, sign-on bonuses are making a comeback. Get the numbers in this article, which also includes our latest list of Austin's largest employers.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
Austin Business Journal

New Firm Set to Change Family Law in Austin – Compassion Replaces Conflict

Modern Family Law just expanded to Texas and opened their first office right here in Austin. For those not familiar with the firm, Modern Family Law has offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Oakland, Palo Alto and San Jose. But it’s not where they are or how many offices they are best known for – it’s the active role the firm plays in modernizing the practice of family law by focusing on compassion first and reducing the conflict typically found in family law cases. We sat down with the new managing attorney, Marie McGrath, to find out more about her work and what makes the firm unique. Q. What got you interested in family law vs other practice types? A. I am an empath -- I know that about myself. I chose family law because it was one in which I could make a true difference in the lives of people. I am not just talking about helping them get a divorce or a custody modification, that is the legal process that we go through, our business. However along with the title of Juris Doctor we also received a counselor at law designation. I am not a counselor in a therapist sense. However, I am successful in helping people understand whether the things they are doing will help or hurt their case. Perhaps most important, if there are children involved is what is the effect of their actions on the kids. I can help people see that a divorce is happening to them but it is not "about them". I tell my clients that some day the issue will be over and a year or two or maybe more that they will be ok. I counsel my clients to focus on what is important not how petty they can be to the other side. Q. What separates Modern Family Law from other firms? A. Modern Family law is about getting our clients successfully to the other side of a very difficult path. We will not advance an unreasonable position just to rack up fees. We listen to our clients with empathy and help them understand the law and the issues at stake with a compassionate approach. We also offer a unique option to retain us. We are the first firm to offer a special program where some don’t have to pay a large retainer up front, instead we just accept payments as work is performed. Q. Are you finding anything unique about family law issues in Texas compared to your offices in other states? A. Yes, it is interesting to me that in Colorado and California they have the concept of equal parenting time -- the parents in those states are afforded the same or equal amount of time spent with their children. That concept does not exist here in Texas yet. It seems as if it gets introduced at every session but never quite makes it past the finish line. Q. What’s the best piece of advice you would give to families or couples having a difficult time? First and foremost, don’t make the situation about you and hurting the other side. This will do nothing but cost your divorce more time and money. The more you fight, the more you will spend. There are plenty of firms in town who will help you advance an unreasonable position and charge a large sum of money for that. We are not one of those firms. Second, do not expose the children to the ongoings and disagreements you are having. Judges do not like the children knowing too much about a divorce. Do not let them overhear conversations you have with a partner or friends. Talk to a therapist instead. Finally. when this is all over (and I promise it will end), you are going to be ok. It will take time, but you will also have a clean slate to start from. It is all about what you do next.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
Austin Business Journal

BigCommerce to pocket up to $335M in latest stock offering

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. expects to close on Sept. 14 a transaction that will net the Austin-based company up to $334.8 million. The software-as-as-a-service company that helps businesses set up e-commerce sites announced on Sept. 9 the pricing of a $300 million offering of 0.25% convertible senior notes due in 2026, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made to qualified institutional buyers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Walmart plans autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington D.C.

Walmart Inc. has been fishing around in the autonomous car space for years. Now, it's gearing up to test autonomous delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington, D.C. While it's a relatively small rollout, planned for select parts of the three cities, the testing will help pave the way for future autonomous delivery services. The cars, which are Ford vehicles equipped with Argo AI autonomous systems, will have safety drivers at the wheel ready to take over as needed, as well as report any findings from the delivery tests.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
682
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy