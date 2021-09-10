After layoffs and pivot, Austin health care startup reemerges as CareHive

Modern Family Law just expanded to Texas and opened their first office right here in Austin. For those not familiar with the firm, Modern Family Law has offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Oakland, Palo Alto and San Jose. But it’s not where they are or how many offices they are best known for – it’s the active role the firm plays in modernizing the practice of family law by focusing on compassion first and reducing the conflict typically found in family law cases. We sat down with the new managing attorney, Marie McGrath, to find out more about her work and what makes the firm unique. Q. What got you interested in family law vs other practice types? A. I am an empath -- I know that about myself. I chose family law because it was one in which I could make a true difference in the lives of people. I am not just talking about helping them get a divorce or a custody modification, that is the legal process that we go through, our business. However along with the title of Juris Doctor we also received a counselor at law designation. I am not a counselor in a therapist sense. However, I am successful in helping people understand whether the things they are doing will help or hurt their case. Perhaps most important, if there are children involved is what is the effect of their actions on the kids. I can help people see that a divorce is happening to them but it is not "about them". I tell my clients that some day the issue will be over and a year or two or maybe more that they will be ok. I counsel my clients to focus on what is important not how petty they can be to the other side. Q. What separates Modern Family Law from other firms? A. Modern Family law is about getting our clients successfully to the other side of a very difficult path. We will not advance an unreasonable position just to rack up fees. We listen to our clients with empathy and help them understand the law and the issues at stake with a compassionate approach. We also offer a unique option to retain us. We are the first firm to offer a special program where some don’t have to pay a large retainer up front, instead we just accept payments as work is performed. Q. Are you finding anything unique about family law issues in Texas compared to your offices in other states? A. Yes, it is interesting to me that in Colorado and California they have the concept of equal parenting time -- the parents in those states are afforded the same or equal amount of time spent with their children. That concept does not exist here in Texas yet. It seems as if it gets introduced at every session but never quite makes it past the finish line. Q. What’s the best piece of advice you would give to families or couples having a difficult time? First and foremost, don’t make the situation about you and hurting the other side. This will do nothing but cost your divorce more time and money. The more you fight, the more you will spend. There are plenty of firms in town who will help you advance an unreasonable position and charge a large sum of money for that. We are not one of those firms. Second, do not expose the children to the ongoings and disagreements you are having. Judges do not like the children knowing too much about a divorce. Do not let them overhear conversations you have with a partner or friends. Talk to a therapist instead. Finally. when this is all over (and I promise it will end), you are going to be ok. It will take time, but you will also have a clean slate to start from. It is all about what you do next.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO