Governments adding biometrics, digitizing ID worldwide: Zimbabwe passports, China mDLs, Belarus ID cards

By Frank Hersey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational ID continues to go biometric and digital around the world. Zimbabwe’s Civil Registry prepares to go digital with Semlex bringing hope – and anxiety – to Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora, and Bangladesh begins bringing biometric passport provision to every overseas mission. China extends its digital driver’s license pilot after 2 million sign up, Belarus sees thousands of applications for biometric credentials in the first week, Albania opens up biometric residency permits and Ukrainians keep applying for passports.

