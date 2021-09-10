CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial delayed due to possible COVID exposure

By Eric Mack
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Holmes' hotly anticipated Theranos trial was called off for Friday after a juror reported a potential COVID exposure. Judge Edward Davila made the announcement via an emergency virtual session Thursday evening that Friday's scheduled session had been cancelled. One of the jurors had emailed Davila that he may have been exposed to the virus but was not experiencing symptoms as he awaited the results of a test, NBC News reported.

