NJ Treasury reports an increase in revenues for all of the state’s major taxes in August. A new report from the U.S. Treasury Department finds that many families can’t afford child care while, at the same time, the pay for workers in that industry is too low. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris are using the report to argue for increased funding for child care. Congress currently is considering a $3.5 trillion spending plan to fund social programs, including child care.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO