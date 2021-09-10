CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prince Andrew Served With US Lawsuit Filed By Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre

By Nicholas Morgan
Prince Andrew, the Duke of Windsor and son of Queen Elizabeth, has been served with a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, his long-standing sexual abuse accuser. Giuffre was a victim of sex trafficking by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and British-American socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 in New York, at a home owned by Maxwell in London and on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. The Prince and the royal family have denied any wrongdoing, and Andrew himself has denied knowing Giuffre despite contradictory photographs of the two together.

www.ibtimes.com

