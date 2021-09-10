CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manna Pro to acquire Kentucky-based pet supplement maker Dinovite

By Diana Barr
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
A Chesterfield-based maker of pet care and animal feed products acquisition of a Kentucky-based online pet brand expands the company's online-focused brands.

St. Louis Business Journal

