Meghan McCain Announces She Landed Her First Gig Since Leaving The View
Meghan McCain announced her departure from The View after nearly four years back in July as the latest (and possibly most divisive) of the conservative co-hosts to leave, but exiting the long-running talk show doesn't mean that she has been out of a job for too long. McCain has landed her first gig since leaving The View, but it won't bring her back in front of viewers. Here's what's coming for the former View co-host.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 3