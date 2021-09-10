CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan McCain Announces She Landed Her First Gig Since Leaving The View

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan McCain announced her departure from The View after nearly four years back in July as the latest (and possibly most divisive) of the conservative co-hosts to leave, but exiting the long-running talk show doesn't mean that she has been out of a job for too long. McCain has landed her first gig since leaving The View, but it won't bring her back in front of viewers. Here's what's coming for the former View co-host.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly in Danger of Losing Another Host After Reports of Meghan McCain’s Replacement

With The View set to return for its 25th season on September 7th, rumors have been circulating as to who will be taking over for former co-host Meghan McCain. Unfortunately, ABC is now dealing with a major issue: Potentially losing yet another The View co-host. According to GossipCop, a source shared with Life & Style that Candace Owens is among the top contenders for McCain’s replacement.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Joy Behar happy to apologise for controversial comments on The View

'The View' co-host Joy Behar is always prepared to apologise for the controversial comments on the show as she doesn't want her colleagues to lose their jobs. Joy Behar will always apologise for her controversial comments on 'The View' – even if she doesn't mean it. The 78-year-old comedian is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Meghan Mccain
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Met Gala glitz: 'Am I allowed to not care?'

Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
NFL
Primetimer

With Meghan McCain Gone, Whoopi Goldberg Is More Engaged Than She's Been in Years

For the past few years, Whoopi Goldberg's primary role on The View has been reacting to (and reining in) Meghan McCain, a responsibility that appeared to quickly wear on her. On Wednesday, however, viewers were reunited with the old Whoopi as the show's longtime moderator eagerly participated in Hot Topics discussions and engaged with her co-hosts on the biggest news stories of the day. It's no exaggeration to say that this morning was the most Goldberg has talked in years, a shift that can easily be attributed to the departure of McCain, The View's conservative, sucks-all-the-air-out-of-the-room former co-host.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity Leave#The Daily Beast#Fox News#Msnbc#Abc News#Bachelor Nation
Fox News

Meghan McCain compares Kamala Harris’ ‘craven’ uncontrollable laughing to Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain scolded Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for laughing when asked about the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, comparing the "craven" veep to Joaquin Phoenix’s mentally troubled character in the 2019 film "Joker." Harris initially laughed when asked about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the controversial...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Star Jones Left The View

The Emmy-award-winning talk show "The View" is known for its heated debates, the hot topics section, and the whirlwind of celebrities who join the show. Since its debut in 1997, the show has maintained its prominence and kept a rotating panel of interesting — and sometimes provocative — panel hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Joy Behar Says This One Thing Has Kept Her From Getting Fired From "The View"

Joy Behar has been on The View longer than any other co-host, and according to her, there's a behind-the-scenes secret to that success. Behar started on The View when it debuted in 1997, along with creator Barbara Walters, and co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira. Behar took two seasons off in 2014 and 2015 before returning once again. As the show gets ready to start its 25 season, the 78-year-old comedian will have been there for 23 of them.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

'The View' Fans Have Very Strong Feelings About Mia Love Guest Hosting in Meghan McCain's Seat

Following a month-long summer hiatus, fans were once again able to take a little time to enjoy The View this week. The popular ABC daytime show returned on Tuesday with a few surprises in store for fans. For one, Tuesday's episode marked the first time since March of 2020 that Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were together in-person at the ABC studio. What's more, following Meghan McCain's departure from the show at the end of last season, the network has since decided to feature a rotating roster of celebrity and conservative guest hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Joy Behar Seems To Make Jab At Meghan McCain After Leaving ‘The View’ Live On-Air

‘The View’ co-host and comedian appeared to throw a little bit of shade, during an interview with Reese Witherspoon. There was some serious shading happening on The View on Wednesday September 15. During an interview with The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon, the 45-year-old actress mentioned that most people’s burning question about morning shows like The View was whether or not the hosts all like each other and get along. Co-host Joy Behar, 78, seemed to imply that she hasn’t always been the best of friends with some of her co-hosts on The View.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Who is Mary Katharine Ham? Meet ‘The View’s New Guest Co-Host

One week down and The View is already back in full swing. The famed ABC talk show began its 25th season (!) last week, celebrating its silver anniversary with a few shake-ups to the normal programming. Like, for example, this season’s panel: instead of having five women to host the show, there are only four. But there’s a twist! Every week, we’ll get a conservative guest co-host in Meghan McCain‘s old seat, as well as a returning co-host to celebrate Flashback Friday. This week, we’re getting down to hot topics with Mary Katharine Ham.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Bill Maher Over Black National Anthem Comments on ‘The View’: “It’s Not Funny!”

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg had strong words for Bill Maher in today’s episode of the ABC talk show. While discussing a controversial Real Time with Bill Maher clip in which Maher criticized the existence of the US Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” she took him to task for writing off centuries of African American culture and activism as a byproduct of “woke culture.”
NFL
Decider

Without Meghan McCain, ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Can Finally Debate in Peace

Today was a big day for The View — and that may be an understatement. The ABC talk show celebrated a few new shake-ups on their first episode following a brief summer hiatus; like, for example, returning to the studio for the first time in over a year. Finally, the ladies were back in action at the panel with each other, discussing hot topics with a live audience. And as Season 25 kicked off, the co-hosts deliberated issues like abortion and the war in Afghanistan in peace. Yes, thanks to the departure of the show’s most controversial co-host, Meghan McCain, The View had a little more normalcy today.
ENTERTAINMENT
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy