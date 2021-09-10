More jobs coming to Rockford ahead of holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In preparation for a busy holiday season in the Forest City, UPS announces it will hire more than 1,500 workers in the area. UPS anticipates the number of packages will increase between Oct. 2021 and Jan. 2022 in its facilities. Nationally, the company plans on hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees. UPS plans to cope with the changing labor market by offering qualified people a job in a half hour or less. They are looking for package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers.