Kumail Nanjiani Talks The Long Wait For Marvel’s Eternals And How He Feels About People Finally Seeing The Film

The first trailer for Marvel's Eternals introduced the concept of the new superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that they've been around on Earth (with minimal interactions) for a few thousand years. With the most recent second trailer though came the answer to one big question about the team, why the heck they didn't do anything about Thanos or any of the other major events of the MCU. This seemingly closes the movie off from the rest of the MCU, making it largely standalone, which Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao confirmed in a new interview, though she did tease that the film will have major ramifications for the future of the MCU by the time the credits roll.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO