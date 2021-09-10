Kumail Nanjiani Talks The Long Wait For Marvel’s Eternals And How He Feels About People Finally Seeing The Film
After the final trailer dropped, Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting to see Eternals in theaters. Fans aren’t the only ones anticipating the Marvel film’s release as star Kumail Nanjiani is just as hyped. Nanjiani has been pushing for Eternals’ release since it was delayed last year. Now, he’s ready for Earth’s great overseers to arrive in theaters. The Eternals star gave some thoughts on the film’s delayed release and moviegoers finally getting to see it.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0