Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains; Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING FOR NORTHEAST WYOMING THROUGH 8 PM THIS EVENING .Even though relative humidity is in the 10 to 15 percent range early this afternoon, the smoke filled skies have again limited mixing and have yet to allow winds to increase much across northeast Wyoming. There remains some potential for a period of Red Flag conditions to develop as a cold front approaches and winds pick up a little later this afternoon. Conditions will slowly improve during the evening as the cold front turns winds northerly and relative humidity slowly rises. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, AND 318 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains and 318 Wyoming Black Hills. * WINDS...Southwest to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.