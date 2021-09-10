CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers’ four-game preseason begins Oct. 4

By Mirjam Swanson
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers’ preseason plans are set: According to a release from the NBA, they’ll have four games scheduled in early October, starting with two at Staples Center, including an Oct. 4 contest against the Denver Nuggets and another on Oct. 6 against the Sacramento Kings. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' 2021-22 preseason schedule features 4 games

The Detroit Pistons have four games on their preseason schedule ahead of the 2021-22 season, with two at home and two on the road. The Pistons announced Friday they'll host San Antonio on Oct. 6 at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m.), visit Memphis on Oct. 11 (8 p.m.) and New York on Oct. 13 (7:30 p.m.), before hosting Philadelphia on Oct. 15 (7 p.m.).
NBA

