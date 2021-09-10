Clippers’ four-game preseason begins Oct. 4

Photo credit: TCP Photography/Courtesy Lake County Captains. In game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, the Clippers’ offense shined as the pitching struggled and the defense committed four errors in a seven-inning game. Juan Hillman got his first Triple-A start and unfortunately struggled through 2.1 innings before leaving in the middle of the third inning with an injury. The bullpen came on in relief and did everything it could to lose this game behind sloppy defense. But the offense would not quit, and the Clippers walked off with a win on Bryan Lavastida’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. The offense came from five runs down in the final frame, as shortstop Gabriel Arias doubled in two RBI before Lavastida worked his game winning magic. All in all, it was a promising performance for an offense that consisted of six players who were not with Columbus at the beginning of the season. As for the pitching and defense, it was a long game.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO