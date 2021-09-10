CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney reportedly arrested after car crash

By Monica Rivera
 8 days ago

Rascal Flatts’ lead guitar player, Joe Don Rooney, was reportedly arrested in the early morning hours of September 9 after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

KRMG

Rascal Flatts guitarist charged with DUI in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the country band Rascal Flatts, is accused of driving under the influence in suburban Nashville, authorities said. Rooney, 45, of Nashville, was arrested Thursday and charged with DUI after a vehicle crash at about 4 a.m. CDT just...
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Rascal Flatts Member Arrested and Charged With DUI in Nashville

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Rascal Flatts' lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Joe Don Rooney. The report notes that Rooney crashed his car near into a tree around 4 AM on Thursday, Sept. 9 near Nashville, TN. The exact scene of the crash was on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road near Fieldstone Park - north of Franklin.
ENTERTAINMENT
WSMV

Rascal Flatts band member charged with DUI in Williamson County

A member of the country band Rascal Flatts was charged with driving under the influence in Williamson County early Thursday morning. Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of 45-year-old Joe Don Rooney after a motor vehicle crash around 4 a.m. The sheriff's office said Rooney, of Nashville, crashed into...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Popculture

Florida Rapper Rushed to Hospital After Being Shot at 22 Times During Road Rage Incident

Florida rapper SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, is in a hospital after he was shot in a Miami road rage drive-by incident early Friday morning. Harden, 19, was riding in a car when it was fired upon at least 22 times on the driver's side. The driver and Harden both suffered leg wounds and are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Joe Don Rooney
NBC Miami

Crash Sends Vehicle Straight Into Hollywood Salon, Killing 20-Year-Old

A 20-year-old woman was killed Friday after the car she was in was t-boned and ended up crashing into a Hollywood beauty salon. Britany Hemmings was a passenger in the vehicle her best friend was driving. Hemmings' father said his daughter was singing along to a song on the radio when the crash happened at around midnight.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
#Traffic Accident#Tennessean
Page Six

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney arrested for DUI outside Nashville

The longtime lead guitarist for country music stars Rascal Flatts, Joe Don Rooney, was arrested for DUI outside of Nashville on Thursday. Williamson County Sheriff’s department reps told Fox News that a deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash around 4 a.m. local time on Sept. 9. Rooney, who had rammed his car into a tree line, was booked into the Williamson County Jail and later released after posting a $2,500 bond. He was reportedly uninjured in the crash.
CELEBRITIES
Kat Kountry 105

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Rascal Flatts member Joe Don Rooney was charged with driving under the influence following an incident in Williamson County, Tenn., early Thursday morning (Sept. 9). Both the Tennessean newspaper and Nashville's WSMV-TV are reporting the news. Per both sources, Rooney was arrested by a member of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at about 4AM local time on Thursday morning, after crashing his vehicle into a tree on the 1200 block of Hillsboro Road, near Fieldstone Park, which is located just north of Franklin, Tenn. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville, where Rooney lives.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
