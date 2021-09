McKee/Staten Island Tech played its first game since the 2019 campaign on Friday and although it took the Seagulls some time to get their feet under them, they eventually did. The Gulls, in fact, twice overcame six-point deficits and rode the overall play of senior quarterback Karym Cruz (75 yards rushing, 3 TDs) to a 22-20 PSAL triumph over visiting KIPP NYC in New Dorp.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO