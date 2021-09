Berlin / Munich (dpa) – The majority of federal state health ministers have voted in favor of simpler quarantine rules for corona cases in schools. In principle, quarantine should no longer be ordered for the whole class in one case, according to a decision taken after consulting the federal government on Monday. Children without symptoms who are in quarantine as close contacts should be able to end it with a negative test no sooner than after five days. The chairman of heads of state departments, Klaus Holetschek (CSU) of Bavaria, said this should serve as a “guardrail” for health authorities. The decision was adopted with the abstention of two countries.

