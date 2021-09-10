CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Sidney Herald
 8 days ago

At the MonDakAll members of the MonDak Heritage Center and interested members of the public are invited to join us on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. for the Annual Meeting of the MonDak Historical & Art Society, the 501©3 non-profit organization that oversees the operations of MDHC. MDHC members will elect board members and the Board President will provide an annual report. The meeting, which is free to the public, will also feature door prizes and refreshments.

