Michael Chapman, RIP

By Andrew Sacher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary folk singer and guitarist Michael Chapman has died at 80 years old. Cause of death has not yet been revealed. The news broke on his Instagram page, which reads:. It is with regret and indescribable sadness that we must tell all of his friends that. Michael Chapman died earlier...

