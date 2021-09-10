Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay dry with lower humidity into the weekend as high pressure settles into the region. Mostly clear skies and calm winds expected overnight. Saturday morning is looking relatively cool with lows down in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies again Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.