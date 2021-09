From Sept. 12-18, Milwaukee’s Near West Side is celebrating the neighborhood with events, giveaways and more. The week starts with a cooking demonstration at the Vliet Street Oasis Market on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 3-5 p.m., and then officially kicks off on Monday at the New State Music Park from 12-1 p.m. There’ll be food trucks, live music and the unveiling of a new mural.