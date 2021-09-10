CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a 9/11 photo brought 2 strangers together: 'It's a bond that can't be broken'

By Yi-Jin Yu
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a sunny September morning in New York City 20 years ago, Phil Penman was getting ready to relax. It was the photographer's first day off in a long time after he had spent months working nonstop. Joanne Capestro, meanwhile, was gearing up for another workday in the city. Even...

