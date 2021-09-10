You Can Get 5 Free Wendy's Jr. Frosty Treats, But There's A Catch
There's nothing scary about Wendy's Halloween promotion. Drop by the fast food restaurant and pick up the most satisfying book you'll find this time of year — that is, if you like Wendy's Frosty treats. Wendy's has announced in a news release (via PR Newswire) that Boo! Books are available for $1 at participating locations through October 31. Inside, you'll find five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats, plus something new this year: a coupon for free fries that can be redeemed with the Wendy's app.www.mashed.com
