You Can Get 5 Free Wendy's Jr. Frosty Treats, But There's A Catch

By Ralph Schwartz
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
There's nothing scary about Wendy's Halloween promotion. Drop by the fast food restaurant and pick up the most satisfying book you'll find this time of year — that is, if you like Wendy's Frosty treats. Wendy's has announced in a news release (via PR Newswire) that Boo! Books are available for $1 at participating locations through October 31. Inside, you'll find five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats, plus something new this year: a coupon for free fries that can be redeemed with the Wendy's app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
brandeating.com

Wendy's Launches New Caramel Latte Frosty in Canada

Wendy's launches the new Caramel Latte Frosty in Canada as a limited-time flavor of their signature dessert. Wendy's Caramel Latte Frosty features the flavors of caramel, coffee, and vanilla. It temporarily replaces the Vanilla Frosty in the chain's Frosty rotation, which also includes the regular menu Chocolate Frosty. Here in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Wendy's Canada Is Temporarily Swapping Its Vanilla Frosty For This Bold Flavor

Wendy's Frostys have been staples for as long as many can remember. The classic vanilla and chocolate flavors have both graced dessert menus and been used as a sweet dipping sauce for fries, among other unconventional manners of consumption. According to The Square Deal blog, the Frosty is based on a different treat that appeared on the non-Wendy' menu of a racetrack in the 1960s. Advertised as a "SECRET FORMULA, FROSTED MALTED," it was adopted and adapted by Wendy's.
RESTAURANTS
moneysavingmom.com

Wendy’s: Buy One Premium Burger, Get One Free!

Here’s a frugal lunch or dinner idea at Wendy’s!. Wendy’s is offering Buy One Premium Burger, Get One Free when you order through the app! Just open up the app, look under “Offers” to find this deal. Valid through September 19, 2021. Thanks, Hip2Save!
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Emeril Lagasse's Go-To Pasta For Family Dinners

Who doesn't love pasta? From oozy baked ziti to veggie-loaded pasta primavera to fluffy pillows of ricotta ravioli, we'll chow down on this satisfying carb any day. And we're not alone: Over in Italy, the country most associated with the pasta we know and adore, the average citizen forks down a whopping 55 pounds of pasta per year (via South Florida Reporter). Here in the United States, the figure is a still-respectable 20-ish pounds per year (via Food Business News).
RECIPES
disneyfoodblog.com

Can You Still Get FREE Drinks at EPCOT’s Club Cool?

Earlier today, the revitalized version of Club Cool opened in EPCOT!. Fans can now check out the unique details in this space (including some cool flooring and entrance details) and enjoy Coca-Cola products from around the world. And YES, Beverly has returned! The old version of Club Cool included soda dispensers where fans could get samples of those Coca-Cola drinks from around the world for FREE. So, does the revitalized version of Club Cool feature FREE sodas once again? Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

