CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

5 things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

By Kim Wonderley, Eric Brooks
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCBS Radio's weekend to-do list has everything you need. #1: Live music returns to the amphitheater on top of Mt. Tamalpais. It's branded Sound Summit and it's happening Saturday. This all-day event goes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sports a stellar lineup with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real topping the bill. Also performing is the uber-talented Father John Misty and more. You must be fully vaxxed or have a negative COVID-19 test to attend Sound Summit.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wine Festival#Halloween#Fairs#Kcbs Radio#House#Victorian
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy