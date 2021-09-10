5 things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

KCBS Radio's weekend to-do list has everything you need. #1: Live music returns to the amphitheater on top of Mt. Tamalpais. It's branded Sound Summit and it's happening Saturday. This all-day event goes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sports a stellar lineup with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real topping the bill. Also performing is the uber-talented Father John Misty and more. You must be fully vaxxed or have a negative COVID-19 test to attend Sound Summit.