BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday’s Patriots-Jets clash will be the start of a new chapter in the AFC East rivalry. Both teams have turned things over to a fresh-faced rookie quarterback, ushering in a new era for both franchises. That is something that has happened quite a bit in New York over the last 20 years. From Sam Darnold to Geno Smith to Mark Sanchez (with a little Fitzmagic sprinkled in), the Jets have been searching for their franchise QB since the days of Chad Pennington came to an end. The Patriots, of course, had Tom Brady leading them to Super Bowl...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO