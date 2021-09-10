The Untold Truth About Marcus Samuelsson

When it comes to new food trends, it's hard to think of one that's simultaneously as healthy, delicious, and fun to eat as poke. The traditional Hawaiian dish consists of a base, usually rice, piled up with raw or marinated fish, loads of toppings that can include veggies, nuts, seeds, sauces, and more. It's a dish that is totally customizable, and lets you indulge in flavor without having to indulge in calories, fat, and processed ingredients. Plus, pretty much every poke bowl turns out to be bright, colorful, and perfect for enjoying on a summer day — after Instagramming your lunch, of course.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO