The Untold Truth About Marcus Samuelsson
Marcus Samuelsson is one of the culinary world's brightest stars, and his impact is only increasing. The honors he received from the James Beard Foundation track his trajectory working in restaurants, from Rising Star Chef in 1999 to Best Chef: New York City in 2003 to Best International Cookbook in 2007. He has authored several cookbooks and appeared on shows like "Iron Chef," "Chopped All-Stars," "The Today Show," "The Martha Stewart Show," and more (via Food Network). In his latest project, he will act as co-host and head judge on the new Peacock show "Top Chef Family Style" as kid chefs and their family members compete for the top spot.www.mashed.com
